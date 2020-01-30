BEAT Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, BEAT has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BEAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. BEAT has a total market capitalization of $65,421.00 and $15.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BEAT Profile

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BEAT is beat.org

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

