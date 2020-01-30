Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.89.

BGNE traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $55,550,896.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Beigene by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Beigene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Beigene by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

