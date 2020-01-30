Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 438,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

