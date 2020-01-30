Bellway (BWY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bellway (LON: BWY) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/29/2020 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
  • 1/14/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – Bellway was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 4,330 ($56.96) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.70).
  • 1/9/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 12/4/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36).

LON:BWY traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,997 ($52.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. Bellway plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,867.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,308.82.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

