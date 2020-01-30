Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

