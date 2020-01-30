Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.84

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 3584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, CFO Cary D. Baetz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur T. Smith acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,746.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

