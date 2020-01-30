BidaskClub Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Hold

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 45,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,758. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. GDS has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GDS by 19,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.