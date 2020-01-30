BidaskClub Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of MKSI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 819,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

