BidaskClub Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Strong Sell

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SAFM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

