BidaskClub Upgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Strong-Buy

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

MGRC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $648,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

