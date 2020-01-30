BidaskClub Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Strong-Buy”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

PLXS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $37,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $994,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,496.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,792 shares of company stock worth $6,798,743. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Plexus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $480,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

