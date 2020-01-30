BidaskClub Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to “Buy”

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 1,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,352. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $153,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

