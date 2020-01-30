Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BPMX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 5,003,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,910. Biopharmx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned 1.23% of Biopharmx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

