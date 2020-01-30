Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIR. CIBC reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of BIR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.81. 1,680,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,127. The firm has a market cap of $497.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.25.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

