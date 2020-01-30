Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $388.35 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and $3.93 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $388.35 or 0.04106048 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Independent Reserve, MBAex and Cryptohub. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,446.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00685802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,252,175 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Zebpay, Coinsquare, Exmo, IDCM, Graviex, SouthXchange, ChaoEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Binance, Instant Bitex, xBTCe, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, ABCC, Kraken, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Koinex, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Cobinhood, ACX, RightBTC, CoinBene, Bitbns, Ovis, Kuna, BTCC, bitFlyer, COSS, EXX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, DragonEX, BitMarket, C2CX, Coinbe, Gatecoin, BTC Trade UA, Vebitcoin, CryptoBridge, HBUS, Bittylicious, WEX, Allcoin, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, BiteBTC, UEX, Crex24, Negocie Coins, Coinhub, Bleutrade, Coinrail, Coinsuper, WazirX, QuadrigaCX, Bit2C, Bithumb, Coinfloor, Braziliex, Kucoin, Bitbank, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Bisq, Buda, Tidex, CPDAX, Liqui, BigONE, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, cfinex, Poloniex, Koinim, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Exrates, Zaif, MBAex, Coinbase Pro, Bit-Z, QBTC, BTC Markets, Koineks, Cryptomate, OKCoin International, OKEx, CoinEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, TOPBTC, Bitso, Mercatox, Bitsane, Iquant, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Liquid, Bitfinex, GOPAX, BitBay, Bitstamp, Cryptohub, Coinone, B2BX, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Gate.io, DSX, Bibox, Korbit, FCoin and Livecoin. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.