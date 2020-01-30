Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $543,836.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Nanex, Sistemkoin and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $543,836.00 and $1,421.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00710887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00118882 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,814,113 coins and its circulating supply is 4,784,567 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Nanex, Exrates and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

