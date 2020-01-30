BitGreen (BITG) Price Up 69.5% Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and STEX. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $48,093.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022910 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.02633496 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,204,837 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

