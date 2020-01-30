Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXMT. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 651,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,008. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

