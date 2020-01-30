BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BXC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 71,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlueLinx by 771.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 27.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

