BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $370.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.78. 176,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,767. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $267.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.52 and a 200 day moving average of $238.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $20,675,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $23,823,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

