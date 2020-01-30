BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $370.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.
Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.78. 176,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,767. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $267.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.52 and a 200 day moving average of $238.62.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $20,675,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $23,823,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
