BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Underperform

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $320.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.14.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.08. 50,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.31. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

