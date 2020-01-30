Bmo Us Put Write Unt Etf (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Bmo Us Put Write Unt Etf (TSE:ZPW) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.25 and last traded at C$16.23, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.19.

