Boenning Scattergood Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MBCN. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

