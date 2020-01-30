Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

