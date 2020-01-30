Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 591,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.