Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 591,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

