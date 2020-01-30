BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading Down 7.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.43, approximately 15,578,308 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 2,044,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.
BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 462,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.