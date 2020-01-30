BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading Down 7.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.43, approximately 15,578,308 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 2,044,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 462,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

