Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

