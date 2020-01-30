Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.93

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.93 and traded as high as $37.24. Bouygues shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 959,243 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on EN. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Bouygues and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Bouygues and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.98.

Bouygues Company Profile (EPA:EN)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit