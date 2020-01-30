Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Brinker International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brinker International to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 458,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

