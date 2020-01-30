Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BR. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.75.

BR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 946,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,789,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

