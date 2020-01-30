Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $242.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.54 million to $245.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $131.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $777.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.80 million to $789.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.51. 393,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,583. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 597.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

