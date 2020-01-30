Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $62.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.73 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $275.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.05 billion to $280.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $299.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.59 billion to $320.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

