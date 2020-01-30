Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,166. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $295.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit