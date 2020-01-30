Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,166. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $295.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.