Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of DSSI opened at $11.88 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.