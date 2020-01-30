Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.86) to ($9.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.61. 1,341,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

