Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.49. 711,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,147. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

