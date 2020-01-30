Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.93. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $6,583,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 412,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,584 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.