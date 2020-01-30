Brokerages Set INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT at $80.00

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY remained flat at $$80.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 204. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

