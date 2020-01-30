Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $157.20

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $12,539,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 62.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $160.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

