Brokerages Set Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) PT at $39.00

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 1,183,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,281. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

