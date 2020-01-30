Brokers Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,343. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

