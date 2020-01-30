Brokers Set Expectations for Profound Medical Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp (TSE:PRN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Profound Medical stock opened at C$18.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.20. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

