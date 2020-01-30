BSA (ASX:BSA) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), approximately 24,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BSA Company Profile (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.