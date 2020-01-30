Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $92.47 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, RightBTC, LBank and ZB.COM. Bytom has a market cap of $92.47 million and $15.04 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00721085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinEgg, EXX, Huobi, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, FCoin, Neraex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, OKEx, LBank, RightBTC, CoinEx, BigONE, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

