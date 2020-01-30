C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

