Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Caci International also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.91-12.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $12.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.07. 415,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,405. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International has a twelve month low of $161.26 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.48.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.91.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.