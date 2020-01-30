Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $281.09 and last traded at $277.25, with a volume of 5015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.18.

The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Get Caci International alerts:

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.91.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caci International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Caci International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.