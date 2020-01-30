Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,004,000 after purchasing an additional 238,074 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.22. 355,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,597. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

