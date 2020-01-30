Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.85. 566,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $116.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

