Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 566,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

